What Makes The Airbus A321 XLR So Special? (And Which Boeing Plane Does It Replace?)

Airlines across the world are lining up to get their hands on the Airbus A321 XLR. There's something special about this particular aircraft that no other has offered until now. With a range of up to 5,400 miles and a flight time close to 11 hours, it's currently one of the longest-range single-aisle planes ever built. To put it simply, the Airbus A321 XLR can comfortably handle transatlantic flights — and even longer ones — without needing the size or fuel costs of a widebody aircraft.

For airlines, it solves a very specific problem — replacing the aging Boeing 757. The 757 once filled this middle-of-the-market space perfectly, but the problem is that Boeing never really built a proper follow-up to it. On the other hand, Airbus saw the gap and moved fast. With the A321 XLR, they have not only built something with more range compared to the 757, but it does it with 30% better fuel efficiency per seat. That's a big deal in today's competitive and cost-sensitive airline world.