How Long Can An F-22 Fly Without Refueling?

The F-22 Raptor is a unique fighter jet in many respects. It's a rare model that boasts the ability to supercruise, or achieve speeds in excess of Mach 1 without needing to engage its afterburners. Typically, fighter jets need to use their afterburners to break the sound barrier, thereby cutting their range significantly (the afterburners eat an awful lot of fuel) should they engage it. For that reason, it's very rare that supersonic jets such as fighters actually travel at supersonic speeds, particularly while cruising.

The F-22's ability to supercruise lends it significant versatility in operations, and also helps it perform for longer at higher speeds. There's always a limitation to the length an aircraft can stay in the air, though. Granted, the F-22 is also a model designed to be refueled mid-flight, by means of a KC-135 Stratotanker or other vessel equipped to provide this service, effectively making its range potentially limitless. As logistics dictate that there can't always be a an aerial refuel option available, though, the natural range of an aircraft is crucial to take into account.

The Raptor's range, equipped with both possible external fuel tanks, maxes out at approximately 1,850 miles. This means that, in a hypothetical and utterly implausible scenario in which it flew at supersonic speeds and with its afterburners engaged the whole time, it would be traveling at approximately Mach 2, which translates to 1,500 mph. In such a scenario, the aircraft could only fly for approximately an hour and a quarter without stopping to refuel. These numbers are not precise, of course, because there are so many variables to account for. That's a primary reason why jets equipped with afterburners don't blast them willy-nilly, but in less extreme situations, their endurance is rather different.