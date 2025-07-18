How And When To Use The Neutral Gear In An Automatic Car

Driving an automatic car is easy-peasy compared to piloting a manual. The most common gear settings in an automatic vehicle are Park (P), Reverse (R), Neutral (N), and Drive (D). The rest are not particularly difficult to comprehend, but what baffles most drivers is how and when they would use the neutral gear in an automatic car. Neutral in an automatic is no different from neutral in a stick-shift car — it is not a gear per se, but rather an intermediary position between reverse and drive. When an automatic vehicle is in neutral, the transmission disengages from the engine, which means pressing the gas pedal will only rev the engine and not move the car. Moreover, neutral does not lock the wheels like when in park, so it's relatively crucial to engage the parking brakes when your car is in neutral.

There are things you need to stop doing if your car is an automatic, and one of those is moving the lever to drive while the vehicle is reversing or to moving to reverse while the car is still creeping forward. The correct procedure when shifting from D to R is to press the brake pedal, wait for the vehicle to come to a complete stop, and then move the gear shift lever to N from D before moving it to R. If you want to move forward after reversing the car, stop the vehicle completely, push the lever from R to N before moving again to D. Doing so not only protects the transmission components from unnecessary wear, but it also leads to smoother driving overall.