This Is The Only Time It's Legal To Drive With Hazard Lights In Florida

As News 6's Steve Montiero, better known as Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve, puts it, "hazard lights have always meant your car has a problem, like you're stopped on the side of the road or something, maybe changing a tire." If you've broken down, for instance, you want to be super sure that any incoming motorists know very well that there's a stationery vehicle where they may not expect there to be one. Driving with hazards on, meanwhile, can be dangerous, but following a recent legal change in the Sunshine State, motorists are allowed to do just that. The important caveat, though, is that there are very strict cases in which it's permitted.

Trooper Steve explained, "the law has changed. Florida actually now allows drivers to use their hazard lights in serious inclement weather if they feel they really need to do so." It became legal to use your hazards in this fashion on July 1, 2021. The only other very niche exception, which was the case prior to this rule change and remains so, is that you can drive with those lights flashing if your vehicle is part of a procession for a funeral. As is so often the case in the United States, though, the law can differ a lot depending on where exactly in the country you're driving. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, for instance, reports that the state has, "per mile driven ... one of the highest rates of moose-vehicle collisions in the world." As such, it reminds drivers to be sure they know how to activate the hazards in any vehicle, and to flash them when they spot a moosey hazard. It's recommended to wash your car after bad weather, but first, you've got to carefully negotiate that weather.