What Tools Do You Need To Safely Clean Your Laptop's Keyboard?

To safely clean the keyboard on your laptop, you'll need two sets of tools: one set for removing dirt from around the keys and the other for wiping grime off the top of the keys. Most of these are just regular household items, so you might already have them on hand.

For the first set, all you really need is a can of compressed air with the included straw attached. If the dirt isn't too lodged under the keys, you can also get away with just a simple soft-bristled brush like a regular makeup brush or a dedicated laptop brush, like the OXO Good Grips Sweep and Swipe. A cleaning gel or slime could also work, but most of them aren't really washable and are only good for a couple of uses.

For the second set, prepare some Q-tips, 70% isopropyl alcohol, and microfiber cloths. Microfiber cloths are easily one of the most useful tools for keeping your electronics sanitized, so it's best to have a few ready. This type of cloth is soft enough not to scratch the device. As much as possible, avoid disinfecting wipes to clean the surface of your laptop's keyboard, as the liquid might seep into the device or erase the lettering on the keys. The same goes for other harsh cleaning chemicals, like bleach or those with ammonia.