What Tools Do You Need To Safely Clean Your Laptop's Keyboard?
If you're like most people, then you probably have a habit of eating while using your laptop. It's just fun to snack on some sandwiches and chips while you work or watch your favorite TV show. But food and electronics aren't exactly friends, and it's the number one reason why your keyboard gets dirty. Just imagine all the crumbs that fall on the laptop's keyboard, and the grease that rubs off on the surface.
But even if you don't eat near your laptop, your keyboard will still end up covered in grime over time. You might notice some dust buildup under the keys, or your natural oils transferring to the keys from regular typing. Yes, getting your laptop's keyboard dirty is simply inevitable, no matter how careful you are. That's why it's important to clean your keyboard regularly. It's one of the ways to maintain your laptop and have it performing at its best for longer. But what exactly are the best tools for safely cleaning your laptop's keyboard?
Recommended tools for cleaning your laptop's keyboard
To safely clean the keyboard on your laptop, you'll need two sets of tools: one set for removing dirt from around the keys and the other for wiping grime off the top of the keys. Most of these are just regular household items, so you might already have them on hand.
For the first set, all you really need is a can of compressed air with the included straw attached. If the dirt isn't too lodged under the keys, you can also get away with just a simple soft-bristled brush like a regular makeup brush or a dedicated laptop brush, like the OXO Good Grips Sweep and Swipe. A cleaning gel or slime could also work, but most of them aren't really washable and are only good for a couple of uses.
For the second set, prepare some Q-tips, 70% isopropyl alcohol, and microfiber cloths. Microfiber cloths are easily one of the most useful tools for keeping your electronics sanitized, so it's best to have a few ready. This type of cloth is soft enough not to scratch the device. As much as possible, avoid disinfecting wipes to clean the surface of your laptop's keyboard, as the liquid might seep into the device or erase the lettering on the keys. The same goes for other harsh cleaning chemicals, like bleach or those with ammonia.
How to safely clean your laptop's keyboard
With supplies in hand, you're now ready to start cleaning your laptop's keyboard. Here's a quick guide on getting rid of the dirt buildup under the keys first:
- Power down your laptop.
- Hold it almost upright, at about a 75-degree angle.
- Hold the can of compressed air in your other hand, with the tip of the straw roughly half an inch away from the laptop.
- Start blowing air into the keys from left to right in a zigzag pattern. Make sure to use short bursts of air only and keep the can upright to prevent the liquid propellant from leaking onto your laptop.
- Repeat the same process with your laptop rotated to the right, and then to the left.
- Give the laptop a little shake to remove the loose dirt.
After getting the gunk out from around the keys, move to the surface of the keyboard using your second set of cleaning supplies. Follow these steps:
- Lightly wet a Q-tip with isopropyl alcohol, just enough that it's not dripping. You don't want to let liquid into your laptop.
- Clean the tops of the keys and the spaces between them.
- Spray some alcohol on a clean piece of microfiber cloth. Never apply any liquid directly to the keyboard — this is one of the most important things you need to know when cleaning your laptop.
- Go over the keyboard, laptop edges, and the touchpad with the damp microfiber cloth.
- With a different microfiber cloth, wipe down the entire surface to dry it off.
- Leave the laptop open for around 15 minutes to air dry.
Afterwards, you can power it on and use it as usual. Clean the laptop's keyboard again after about a week or so, or when it's starting to get visibly dirty.