What's The Difference Between The Oldsmobile Cutlass & Cutlass Supreme?

The Oldsmobile Cutlass and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme are both entries in the Oldsmobile F-85 series, a "senior compact" that came out in 1961. To understand their differences, we first have to go back to when the F-85 was released. It featured a Rockette V-8 engine borrowed from Buick that produced 185 horsepower. When it arrived on the scene, the F-85 was quickly overlooked by other models in the senior compact sector, so Oldsmobile had to push the F-85 a bit further.

In 1962, the Oldsmobile Cutlass was introduced — a deluxe coupe version of the F-85. "Cutlass — even the name is exciting!" Oldsmobile boasted at the time. The Cutlass initially featured the same Rockette V-8, but offered an upgraded exterior and interior. There was a convertible option as well. Then, in 1963, four inches were added to the Cutlass to make it appear even larger. The Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 arrived in 1964, with a four-barrel carburetor, a 4-speed transmission, and dual exhaust that made it one of Oldsmobile's most beloved muscle cars.

The Cutlass Supreme was introduced in 1966, initially as another trim package for the F-85, this time offering a four-door hardtop variation. Two years later, GM realized that the F-85 was losing relevance as many people opted to purchase the Cutlass versions, mainly the Supreme, over the original.