Every Tool Included On DeWalt's New MT20 Multitool (And Where You Can Buy It)
DeWalt is constantly releasing new tools as well as upgrades to existing ones, and this year is no different, with several new DeWalt tools worth adding to your collection already on store shelves, such as the 20V Max Right Angle Drill. One new DeWalt tool you may have missed is the MT20, an upgrade of the brand's popular MT16 multi-tool. One reason you might not have known an updated version of the hand tool has debuted is that you won't find it on DeWalt's website alongside most of its other products. It's also not currently available from some places you'd normally find DeWalt tools, including the MT16, such as Home Depot.
That's because the tool is technically made and sold by a DeWalt partner rather than the manufacturer itself. The product details listed on Amazon show that the MT20 is produced by SZCO Supplies, Inc., a knife and blade company based out of Baltimore, Maryland, that was founded in 1984. SZCO Supplies is a manufacturing partner of DeWalt and also makes DeWalt's D2 Steel Fixed Blade Utility Knife. It makes sense that DeWalt outsources its multi-tool to a manufacturer that has a lot of experience with pocket knives and similar products, as it allows the brand to focus on its core products like power tools and jobsite gear.
As an officially licensed product, the MT20 is "backed by the DeWalt name" and delivers "trusted DeWalt performance," so don't expect some cheap knock-off. While you won't see it on DeWalt's website, it's still very easy to find because you can purchase it on Amazon, where it's listed among other DeWalt tools in the DeWalt store page of the online retailer. The DeWalt MT20 can be purchased on Amazon for $59.99.
The DeWalt MT20 is a 12-in-1 multi-tool
Unlike a blade-centric multi-tool like the Swiss Army Knife, the DeWalt MT20 is a traditional multi-tool that has several foldable implements built around a pair of spring-loaded, needle-nose pliers. It's still equipped with two blades, though — a knife and a saw that are positioned on the inner handles of the multi-tool. They're built from 440 stainless steel, the high-carbon chromium alloy that's also known as "razor-blade steel," which enhances the hardness and durability of the two implements.
In addition to the knife, saw, and needle-nose pliers, DeWalt's MT20 includes nine other tools — a wire cutter, rope cutter, bottle opener, can opener, awl, gut hook, and three different screwdrivers — a flathead, a mini-flathead, and a Phillips-head. Also included with the 12-in-1 tool is a molded sheath to carry it in. The pouch is fairly thick and conveniently includes a belt loop and snap-close flap for added protection.
The multi-tool is described as lightweight and is between 4 and 4.5 inches when folded. When opened, it's 6.5 inches long, which makes it over an inch shorter than the previous-gen MT16 — both are still around the same size as other traditional multi-tools, such as those from Leatherman and Gerber. Unlike the MT16 and many other DeWalt tools, the new MT20 lacks the brand's signature yellow outside of a few small accents. Instead, it's mostly silver and gray, giving it a straightforward industrial look. According to the product description, the 12-in-1 multi-tool is built for contractors, electricians, plumbers, painters, and other tradespeople.
A few useful functions are missing from the DeWalt MT20
One implement that the MT20 lacks, however, is a pair of scissors, which can obviously come in very handy depending on how and where you're using the multi-tool. The absence of any scissors is somewhat surprising, not just because of their utility but also because they are part of DeWalt's previous multi-tool, the MT16. The MT16 is one of the best multi-tools for hiking and camping, partly because of its useful scissors function. Sometimes, there are applications where it's just easier to cut something with scissors than with a knife blade, especially if it's close to your skin.
Another implement found on the MT16 that was dropped from the newer MT20 is a short ruler. The foldable ruler, located on the inside handle of the older multi-tool, includes inch markings as well as markings every ⅛-inch and 1/16-inch. It's only two inches long, but that can be all you need when making precise markings and measurements while working. Plus, the ruler also doubles as a file, another function missing from the MT20.
If you're someone who finds scissors or a small ruler to be indispensable components of your multi-tool, you're better off sticking with the older DeWalt MT16, which also happens to be significantly cheaper than the MT20. Its usual list price is $24.24, and when on sale, it's one of the DeWalt tools under $20 that's actually worth buying.