Every Tool Included On DeWalt's New MT20 Multitool (And Where You Can Buy It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is constantly releasing new tools as well as upgrades to existing ones, and this year is no different, with several new DeWalt tools worth adding to your collection already on store shelves, such as the 20V Max Right Angle Drill. One new DeWalt tool you may have missed is the MT20, an upgrade of the brand's popular MT16 multi-tool. One reason you might not have known an updated version of the hand tool has debuted is that you won't find it on DeWalt's website alongside most of its other products. It's also not currently available from some places you'd normally find DeWalt tools, including the MT16, such as Home Depot.

That's because the tool is technically made and sold by a DeWalt partner rather than the manufacturer itself. The product details listed on Amazon show that the MT20 is produced by SZCO Supplies, Inc., a knife and blade company based out of Baltimore, Maryland, that was founded in 1984. SZCO Supplies is a manufacturing partner of DeWalt and also makes DeWalt's D2 Steel Fixed Blade Utility Knife. It makes sense that DeWalt outsources its multi-tool to a manufacturer that has a lot of experience with pocket knives and similar products, as it allows the brand to focus on its core products like power tools and jobsite gear.

As an officially licensed product, the MT20 is "backed by the DeWalt name" and delivers "trusted DeWalt performance," so don't expect some cheap knock-off. While you won't see it on DeWalt's website, it's still very easy to find because you can purchase it on Amazon, where it's listed among other DeWalt tools in the DeWalt store page of the online retailer. The DeWalt MT20 can be purchased on Amazon for $59.99.