Why Is The Bugatti Logo 'EB'? Here's What It Stands For
The Bugatti EB logo features a stylized backward "E" merged into a "B," and is used on both vintage and modern Bugatti vehicles. The "EB" on the logo signifies the initials of the company's founder, Ettore Bugatti. Since the company was first established in 1909, its vehicles have been adorned with what Bugatti calls its 'macaron.' This badge was first affixed to the radiators of Bugatti cars and later on the front grilles of its contemporary vehicles. The macaron was originally a deep red horizontal oval shape featuring the name 'Bugatti' in white, with the EB above it in black and a border of red dots circling its perimeter. It's undergone minor revisions over the years but has remained consistent with Ettore Bugatti's original concept.
But in 2022, shortly after Volkswagen sold Bugatti, the company redesigned the badges that would grace its vehicles. The company, now owned by Bugatti Rimac, announced plans in 2022 to eliminate the iconic red oval, its dotted perimeter, and even the EB initials. All that would remain is the word 'Bugatti,' rendered in a slimmer, updated, non-shadowed version of the original typeface. The EB monogram, while no longer appearing on the front of Bugatti vehicles, is still used as part of its branding. The first application of these changes can be seen on the Bugatti Tourbillon, the first Bugatti to be produced since Volkswagen sold the company.
How has the Bugatti logo update progressed?
The Bugatti Tourbillon, a V16 hybrid, could be a transitional step between the original Bugatti branding and its proposed new direction. While the red macaron still graces the front grille, the rear end displays the new 'BUGATTI' typeface plus the EB initials on the rear. The EB logo also appears in the center of the steering wheel and is embossed into the metalwork around the engine.
The change to Bugatti's logo is part of the company's plan to move past simply being a purveyor of high-priced hypercars to the fraction of the one percent that can afford them. It has broadened its footprint into the much larger world of branded luxury goods. Possibly inspired by Ferrari's successful history of migrating its image into a variety of non-automotive merchandise, Bugatti now sells bags, headphones, sunglasses, and hoodies featuring both the old and new Bugatti logos, including the EB monogram. You might not be able to buy a $4.3 million Bugatti automobile, but your budget might stretch to a $65 EB baseball cap. Despite changes to the logo — and, of course, to the cars themselves — Ettore Bugatti's initials remain an iconic part of the Bugatti brand.