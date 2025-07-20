Why Is The Bugatti Logo 'EB'? Here's What It Stands For

The Bugatti EB logo features a stylized backward "E" merged into a "B," and is used on both vintage and modern Bugatti vehicles. The "EB" on the logo signifies the initials of the company's founder, Ettore Bugatti. Since the company was first established in 1909, its vehicles have been adorned with what Bugatti calls its 'macaron.' This badge was first affixed to the radiators of Bugatti cars and later on the front grilles of its contemporary vehicles. The macaron was originally a deep red horizontal oval shape featuring the name 'Bugatti' in white, with the EB above it in black and a border of red dots circling its perimeter. It's undergone minor revisions over the years but has remained consistent with Ettore Bugatti's original concept.

But in 2022, shortly after Volkswagen sold Bugatti, the company redesigned the badges that would grace its vehicles. The company, now owned by Bugatti Rimac, announced plans in 2022 to eliminate the iconic red oval, its dotted perimeter, and even the EB initials. All that would remain is the word 'Bugatti,' rendered in a slimmer, updated, non-shadowed version of the original typeface. The EB monogram, while no longer appearing on the front of Bugatti vehicles, is still used as part of its branding. The first application of these changes can be seen on the Bugatti Tourbillon, the first Bugatti to be produced since Volkswagen sold the company.