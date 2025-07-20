Are Your Old Text Messages Slowing Down Your Android Phone?

In the early days, dumb phones were only able to carry between a few hundred kilobytes to a few megabytes of storage space. Then, when the first Android phone, the HTC Dream, launched in 2008, it boasted 256 MB of internal storage, with room for expanding up to 16 GB via microSD. By today's standards, this capacity would not even be enough for preloaded apps. That's why even low to mid-range smartphones, like the budget-friendly Google Pixel 9a, are now equipped with at least 128 GB of ROM as standard.

While the much bigger storage capacities in modern smartphones may suggest that running out of space is already a thing of the past, that is actually far from the case. Newer apps and media formats now eat up lots of space, causing Android devices to struggle with keeping up with them over time. To remedy an underperforming and lagging Android phone, it's common for people to delete photos, videos, and unused apps. Others also clear cache data to remove unnecessary junk. However, one contributing factor that many tend to overlook is their stash of old text messages.

Ever since smartphone memory jumped to the GB realm, messages have been relegated to unnoticeably small data files, causing many to assume that they could never deplete a device's resources. When left unchecked, however, the cumulative effect of storing years' worth of conversations can create problems with the phone's speed. If you're someone who never deletes messages, it's time to re-evaluate that choice.