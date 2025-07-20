Can Thin Oil Cause Low Oil Pressure?
Keeping your engine well-oiled is one of the most important aspects of car maintenance. There are a number of different motor oils out there, each with a specific classification designated by the Society of Automotive Engineers to help car owners determine its viscosity grade. Specifically, the product labels feature two numbers separated by the letter "W," which stands for winter. The first indicates how the oil will perform in cold temperatures. The higher the number, the less fluid the oil will be in colder temperatures. If the number is low, it means the product will perform better in the cold and the engine will be easier to start. The second number shows how viscous the oil will be at high temperatures. A high number means the oil is thicker and can provide better protection at high heat, while a lower number means the oil is thinner.
Using thin oil is not inherently bad, although it does come with its own set of issues. For one, thinner, less viscous oil can lead to lower oil pressure, which can prevent your engine's valve and lifter systems from working properly and lead to wear and tear. Engines also often consume these products at a higher rate, especially older models, and they can leak through worn-out seals and gaskets.
Motor oil keeps the engine cool and clean
Motor oil is made from a combination of a base oil and additives. The base oil is typically made from petroleum, a chemically synthesized material, or a combination of the two that is referred to as a synthetic blend. Synthetic oil blends are the most popular motor oil type and are typically seen as being better for your engine long-term than just petroleum-based or chemically synthesized material-based oil.
The purpose of motor oil is to minimize the friction of engine components, clean away contaminants, cool the machine so it doesn't overheat, and dynamically seal piston rings. When engines are running and metal is rubbing against metal, there will be some small materials that will rub off and stick to parts of the device. Motor oil will make sure they're removed and ensure the engine is running properly. There are also different designations depending on if your model is powered by gasoline or diesel fuel. Motor oil for gasoline engines is labeled as "S-series," while motor oil for diesel models is labeled as "C-series."
Synthetic oil vs. conventional oil
Synthetic oil was originally created for fighter planes during World War II after the utilization of gas turbine engines near the end of the conflict. The liquid was able to withstand the intense temperatures of the aircraft engines, something conventional oil wasn't capable of. But it wasn't until the late 1960s that synthetic motor oil broke into the automobile industry. By the '70s, the AMZOIL (now known as AMSOIL) brand was created, and synthetic motor oil was on the market.
When it comes to choosing synthetic oil or conventional oil, it's actually an easy decision: Synthetic oil performs better than conventional oil and is worth the higher price. "AAA found that synthetic engine oils performed an average of 47% better than conventional oils in a variety of industry-standard tests," said Greg Brannon, AAA's director of automotive engineering. There are also C-series synthetic motor oils, which have been found to decrease the time it takes for cold diesel engines to have full pressure lubrication.