Can Thin Oil Cause Low Oil Pressure?

Keeping your engine well-oiled is one of the most important aspects of car maintenance. There are a number of different motor oils out there, each with a specific classification designated by the Society of Automotive Engineers to help car owners determine its viscosity grade. Specifically, the product labels feature two numbers separated by the letter "W," which stands for winter. The first indicates how the oil will perform in cold temperatures. The higher the number, the less fluid the oil will be in colder temperatures. If the number is low, it means the product will perform better in the cold and the engine will be easier to start. The second number shows how viscous the oil will be at high temperatures. A high number means the oil is thicker and can provide better protection at high heat, while a lower number means the oil is thinner.

Using thin oil is not inherently bad, although it does come with its own set of issues. For one, thinner, less viscous oil can lead to lower oil pressure, which can prevent your engine's valve and lifter systems from working properly and lead to wear and tear. Engines also often consume these products at a higher rate, especially older models, and they can leak through worn-out seals and gaskets.