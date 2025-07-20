This Wild Fiat Might Be The World's Thinnest Car - Here's How It Works Under The Hood

Fiat makes some seriously small automobiles. Take, for example, its line of 500 series cars. Or the new for 2025 Topolino Vilebrequin. Then you have the Panda, which sold over 110,000 in Italy in 2021 alone, making it that country's best-selling car. Never heard of it? That's not surprising, considering during that same year, the Italian carmaker sold a grand total of just 1,707 vehicles in the United States and a mere 65 in Canada.

Although you can technically buy a Panda here in the U.S., you might not want to. We only mention the Panda because knowing that it's a vibrantly sold iconic compact vehicle in Europe will help you understand why Italian Andrea Marazzi (who happens to work as a mechanic at his family's scrapyard and workshop in Bagnolo Cremasco) chose that particular model and did something quite remarkable to it — he made it even smaller than it already was. Actually, he made it thinner. It's so skinny, in fact, that most people wouldn't even fit inside because Marazzi's Panda is a mere 19.7 inches wide. Why so narrow? Well, he simply wanted to see if he could build a car that was only as wide as himself.

So, he took his measurements, found a 1993 Panda, and went to work slicing and dicing. After a year's worth of painstaking patience, numerous cuts and welds, more than a few mistakes, and lots of laughter, Marazzi finished his pet project and was left with what amounted to "the world's tightest panda."