What Does Fiat Stand For? The Meaning Behind The Car Brand's Name Explained
Since its inception in 1899, Fiat has been a mainstay of European roads and beyond. An Italian brand known for being both affordable and efficient, Fiat has earned its reputation for producing vehicles that cater to a wide variety of drivers. But Fiat isn't named for a village in Italy, and it's also not the last name of the brand's founder. It also isn't related to the English word fiat, which you might have heard once in Economics class. So what does it mean?
Fiat is an acronym that stands for "Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino," which translates to "Factory Italy Automotive Turin." The name can also be translated as "Italian Automobiles Factory Turin," which gives more of a glimpse into the backstory of Fiat's origin. Fiat first began production in Turin back in 1900. Turin is in northern Italy and at the time, was a hub for politics, culture and local business.
Over the years, Fiat has expanded globally, merging with Chrysler in 2014 to form Stellantis, one of the largest automobile companies in the world. But despite the company's growth, Fiat is still headquartered and manufactured in Turin.
Fiat didn't immediately use the shortened acronym for its cars
From humble beginnings in 1899 to a global brand in 2025, Fiat is a significant player in the automotive world, manufacturing everything from cars to diesel engines. Known for its innovation, the company is a symbol of Italian engineering with a name that represents its heritage. But how long was the name "Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino" actually used?
Beginning with the car's introduction in 1899, Fiat used the entire company name engraved on parchment shaped brass plates and attached to the hoods of its cars. The letter N was included at the bottom of the plate, with room for the frame's serial number beside it. The name was finally shortened in 1904, with the N and serial number at the bottom left off. The parchment style changed to an oval and also incorporated a rising sun and olive branches.
The logo has changed over the years, with the word Fiat stylized in several different ways and even removed altogether in 1982 in favor of five silver bars on the Fiat Panda. As of 2025, the Fiat logo is simplistic, with tall silver letters and no additional colors included.