What Does Fiat Stand For? The Meaning Behind The Car Brand's Name Explained

Since its inception in 1899, Fiat has been a mainstay of European roads and beyond. An Italian brand known for being both affordable and efficient, Fiat has earned its reputation for producing vehicles that cater to a wide variety of drivers. But Fiat isn't named for a village in Italy, and it's also not the last name of the brand's founder. It also isn't related to the English word fiat, which you might have heard once in Economics class. So what does it mean?

Fiat is an acronym that stands for "Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino," which translates to "Factory Italy Automotive Turin." The name can also be translated as "Italian Automobiles Factory Turin," which gives more of a glimpse into the backstory of Fiat's origin. Fiat first began production in Turin back in 1900. Turin is in northern Italy and at the time, was a hub for politics, culture and local business.

Over the years, Fiat has expanded globally, merging with Chrysler in 2014 to form Stellantis, one of the largest automobile companies in the world. But despite the company's growth, Fiat is still headquartered and manufactured in Turin.