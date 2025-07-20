Why Did Older Chevrolet Trucks Have Square Wheel Wells (And Newer Models Don't)?

The iconic square wheel well design has adorned Chevrolet pickup trucks since the third-generation C/K series debuted in 1973. Although officially referred to by GM and Chevy as the Rounded Line series for its smoothened body corners, the squared-off wheel wheels, which are essentially rectangular with slightly rounded corners, became the predominant styling factor that earned it the Square Body nickname from buyers and enthusiasts back in the day.

GM's square body trucks remained in production until 1991 and have remained much sought after in the vintage collector car market, with prices ranging from $26,000 to almost $230,000. Those square wheel wells continued to adorn the succeeding generation of Chevy trucks, including the fourth-generation GMT 400, up to the third-generation Chevy Silverado, which ended production in 2018.

However, what led Chevy designers and engineers to create squarish wheel wells was not just an effort to differentiate the truck's styling from its Ford and Dodge competitors. It may have debuted as far back as 1973, but the Chevy square body was the first commercially available GM truck to undergo wind tunnel testing.

It may seem counterintuitive from an aerodynamic perspective, but the engineers discovered that the square wheel wells were great for airflow, resulting in better stability and better fuel economy. The styling and aerodynamic benefits were too compelling to ignore, so GM and Chevy retained the design until rounded wheel wells made a comeback for the fourth-generation Chevy Silverado by 2019.