Is GMC Bringing Back The Square Body Truck In 2025?
There are those among the pickup truck loving masses who would argue that, from an aesthetic design standpoint, the utility-minded vehicles may well have peaked between the years 1973 and 1987. If you're wondering why they'd focus on those particular years in the course of such an argument, it's because they marked the production timeline of the so-called "square body" builds that populated the lineup of trucks boasting GMC and Chevrolet logos on their front grills.
The square body truck style gave models a muscular appearance on the road that appealed to folks who demanded an inside and out sort of toughness from their pickups. For their part, both GMC and Chevy were happy enough to lean into the burly appeal of the square body spirit, delivering a handful of the era's most iconic trucks. Given the esteem in which they were held, fans were understandably bummed when the square body line officially met its end.
Those diehard fans of the style continue to clamor for its return, however, and their fervor was recently bolstered by the spread of online rumors that GMC was officially set to bring the square body back in 2025. However, those rumors appear to be just that, as GMC has made no official announcements about a new square body truck — which begets the question of where the rumors actually originated. The answer, as tends to be the case these days, is fake AI-generated images.
The GMC Square Body revival rumors are driven by phony AI content
Admirers of GMC's square body beauty will apparently have to keep the fervor in check for at least another model year, though at this point that brazenly muscular style is, perhaps, gone for good. Even still, we can't help but think General Motors might make a killing by producing at least a limited edition run of modern square body vehicles. Until then, unsubstantiated rumors of the style's return will likely continue to permeate certain online outlets.
As for the rumors of the 2025 revival, they stem largely from less than reliable outlets claiming to have images of GMC's concept for a new square body truck. Many of those shots are actually culled from even less reputable YouTube sources that utilize AI programs to create fake images and videos of what such a truck might look like.
While those videos can be quite convincing, there are a few tells you can look for to determine whether or not the images might be AI-generated. Several of them are on display in one of the more prominent videos we found on YouTube, including distorted and mashed up lettering, blurring of certain features, and highly suspect design elements (see the vehicles' headlight designs). Heck, one of the featured trucks even boasts a front grill that appears to have no venting whatsoever. So be sure to do your due diligence before you accept what you see in certain online arenas as fact. Because, more often than not, nothing is official unless you hear it from the source.