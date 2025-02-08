Is GMC Bringing Back The Square Body Truck In 2025?

There are those among the pickup truck loving masses who would argue that, from an aesthetic design standpoint, the utility-minded vehicles may well have peaked between the years 1973 and 1987. If you're wondering why they'd focus on those particular years in the course of such an argument, it's because they marked the production timeline of the so-called "square body" builds that populated the lineup of trucks boasting GMC and Chevrolet logos on their front grills.

The square body truck style gave models a muscular appearance on the road that appealed to folks who demanded an inside and out sort of toughness from their pickups. For their part, both GMC and Chevy were happy enough to lean into the burly appeal of the square body spirit, delivering a handful of the era's most iconic trucks. Given the esteem in which they were held, fans were understandably bummed when the square body line officially met its end.

Those diehard fans of the style continue to clamor for its return, however, and their fervor was recently bolstered by the spread of online rumors that GMC was officially set to bring the square body back in 2025. However, those rumors appear to be just that, as GMC has made no official announcements about a new square body truck — which begets the question of where the rumors actually originated. The answer, as tends to be the case these days, is fake AI-generated images.

