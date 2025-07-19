Who Invented USB, And Does Anyone Own The Standard?

Living in a world chock-full of technology means living in a world full of plugs. HDMI, A/V, Ethernet, and more cable types, along with their respective ports, are everywhere, serving purposes that range from the transmission of energy to the transfer of information. Among the most common types is the USB, or Universal Serial Bus, which is capable of energy and data movement across a wide range of devices. That's to say that USB tech is everywhere, and at this point, there are even multiple different ways to use USB ports on monitors and other products. This is pretty astounding considering it wasn't invented until a mere few decades ago.

Yes, despite its pervasiveness in the modern tech world, the USB is a relatively new invention. It finds its roots in the mid-1990s, when it was developed by a team of engineers at Intel, who sought to streamline the process of data installation and connecting peripherals like keyboards and mice to computers, while also reducing the amount of required hardware. It goes without saying that the Intel team was successful, with Ajay Bhatt commonly cited as the driving force behind the creation of the USB. Though Bhatt retired from his work at Intel back in 2016, closing out an over-25-year tenure there, it's no stretch to say that the impact of his time there will be felt for many more decades to come.

Of course, Bhatt is merely credited as the creator of the USB. At this point, who is considered the tech's owner?