The USB Flash Drive Designed To Self Destruct

Flash drives are some of the handiest little devices one can buy. Sometimes, moving files requires an intermediary, and this is where USB drives shine. They come in different storage sizes, with different capabilities, and, as it turns out, flash drives can be used for far more than just moving files around. Regardless of their specifics, generally, it's desired that these mobile storage options are sturdy, dependable, and capable of holding onto all kinds of data for future use. That is, unless, for whatever reason, you want your USB drive and all of its data destroyed.

If you fall into this camp, then there are far fewer options for USB storage for you — but not zero. Courtesy of Ryan Walker of Interrupt Labs, there's now an open-source USB drive that can self-destruct. Known as the Ovrdrive USB, this flash drive is capable of reversing its voltage to reach a temperature well over 100 degrees Celsius. Ultimately, this alone isn't typically enough to fry a flash chip. The idea is that if someone wants to tinker with it so that the flash chip and all other vital components could be destroyed, they could do so with only a little effort.

For many, the idea of a flash drive that can nearly cook itself doesn't sound all that useful. Then again, some may get more use out of its significantly less dangerous security measure.

