What's The Difference Between A Semi-Truck And A Full Truck?

Semi-truck and full truck. There are terms that get tossed around often, and it's easy to think of them as opposites or, to some, even interchangeable. Well, not quite. One is an actual technical classification, while the other is more of a casual description, and this is where the confusion begins. When someone says full truck, chances are, they are referring to what's technically known as a straight truck, which is simply a vehicle whose cabin, engine, and cargo space all permanently sit on the same chassis.

This makes them simpler to operate than semis, especially in tight areas such as city streets. You've probably seen them a thousand times — dump trucks, delivery box trucks, and pickup trucks are great examples of straight trucks.

As for a semi-truck, or more precisely, a semi-trailer truck, things are a little different. Unlike straight trucks, where everything is one solid unit, a semi-trailer truck consists of two main parts: The front tractor that carries the engine and the driver's cab, and the detachable semi-trailer that holds the cargo. The semi-trailer doesn't have its own front wheels and can't move without the tractor, which explains the semi part.

The tractor supports the trailer's front end through what's known as a fifth-wheel coupling, which rests on the tractor's rear axles. Owing to this configuration where the two pivot at the hitch, backing up a semi requires more skill than required to reverse a rigid U-Haul moving truck.