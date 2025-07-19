How To Connect Your Bose Headphones To Your MacBook
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
These days, the market for high end audio gear is about as saturated as it has ever been in the course of human history. That's particularly true when it comes to headphones, with virtually every major electronics faction producing earbuds and wireless, noise-cancelling devices designed to deliver earworms to users in hi-fi fashion.
There are, of course, a few names in the headphone game that tend to stand out from the competition, with the likes of Beats, JBL, Sony, and Sennheiser often referenced. So too is Bose, which may be as major a player in the headphone market as has ever existed. At present, Bose is largely owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (aka MIT), with the company's founder gifting a controlling stake of non-voting shares to the school in 2011. With MIT at the helm, Bose headphones have arguably become the standard by which all headphones are now measured.
That's true whether you're using them to connect to your mobile device when you're kicking around town, or if you generally use them to connect to a laptop when you're working remote or watching a flick mid-flight. And for those in the latter faction, it is hardly uncommon for their Bose headphones to be connected to some model of MacBook. If you're a Bose or MacBook owner, and are looking to join the ranks of folks that use both, you'll be happy to know it's pretty easy to pair the headphones to your laptop via Bluetooth.
Connecting Bose headphones to a MacBook
It will, unfortunatley, not be cheap to pair the devices together, as Bose's best-selling QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones are currently listed for well over $300 through the company's Amazon storefront. As for the laptop, the SlashGear Editor's Choice badge earning MacBook Pro M4 Max could set you back more than $6,000 depending on the configuration, and even a run-of-the-mill MacBook Pro sells for more than $1,500. But if you've got the money to burn, the pairing could significantly bolster your entertainment game. Follow these directions to connect your Bose headphones to your MacBook:
- Make sure both your Bose headphones and MacBook are powered on.
- Log into your MacBook and ensure its Bluetooth functionality has been enabled.
- With your headphones on, find the Power/Bluetooth switch and push it to the right.
- Hold it there for 3 seconds until the light turns blue and you hear "Read to Connect."
- On your laptop, navigate to the Settings window and click on Bluetooth.
- Select and click your Bose headphones from the Bluetooth devices listed.
Once connected, you'll hear "Connected to (device's name)," signaling that you are now ready to rock. If you are unable to pair it with your MacBook, it may be because there are too many devices stored there. In that case, you may need to reset the Bluetooth settings on the headphones by sliding the power switch up to Bluetooth and holding it until you hear "Bluetooth device list cleared." From there, repeat the connection process. Yes, you can also add the MacBook to the devices list in your Bose App and connect directly that way if you prefer.