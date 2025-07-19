How To Connect Your Bose Headphones To Your MacBook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, the market for high end audio gear is about as saturated as it has ever been in the course of human history. That's particularly true when it comes to headphones, with virtually every major electronics faction producing earbuds and wireless, noise-cancelling devices designed to deliver earworms to users in hi-fi fashion.

There are, of course, a few names in the headphone game that tend to stand out from the competition, with the likes of Beats, JBL, Sony, and Sennheiser often referenced. So too is Bose, which may be as major a player in the headphone market as has ever existed. At present, Bose is largely owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (aka MIT), with the company's founder gifting a controlling stake of non-voting shares to the school in 2011. With MIT at the helm, Bose headphones have arguably become the standard by which all headphones are now measured.

That's true whether you're using them to connect to your mobile device when you're kicking around town, or if you generally use them to connect to a laptop when you're working remote or watching a flick mid-flight. And for those in the latter faction, it is hardly uncommon for their Bose headphones to be connected to some model of MacBook. If you're a Bose or MacBook owner, and are looking to join the ranks of folks that use both, you'll be happy to know it's pretty easy to pair the headphones to your laptop via Bluetooth.