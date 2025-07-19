Are Husky Build-Out Tool Boxes Waterproof?

If you're a workplace professional, odds are you've accumulated a vast array of gear over the years. And if that's the case, you've no doubt learned how difficult it can be to lug it all to and from a work site day in and day out. There are many different ways to accomplish that task, including simple options like stacking your tool boxes on a hand truck.

Many of the major tool makers have gotten wise to that concept and now make "build-out tool kits," modular tool boxes designed to be stacked and connected for easy transportation. Some even include boxes with wheels and handles built in to make it easier to move gear from one location to the next. One of the bigger names in the tool game that's currently making build-out kits is Husky, which has long been in the business of building tough tool chests for most storage needs.

Husky's heavy-duty Build-Out options should be equally capable of securing and protecting your work site gear from any bump or drop it might endure on the job or on the way to work. The boxes may also provide significant protection from other tool-damaging elements like dust and moisture. You should know, however, that most of Husky's Build-Out boxes are not fully waterproof. As such, you'll want to be careful about the level of moisture they're exposed to.