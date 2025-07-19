What 81 Means To Hells Angels Bikers (And Why They Use It)

The number 81 is kind of like a badge of loyalty for the Hells Angels, and it's worn with purpose. You'll spot it on almost every piece of apparel the club sells on its official website. It's often paired with red and white, the club's official colors, creating a quiet but powerful way to show allegiance.

Where did all of this start? The Hells Angels were founded in 1948 by a group of war veterans in Southern California, and the name itself was inspired by a World War II bomber unit. As time passed, a structure began to form within the club's ranks, almost like in the military. Today, it's one of the "Big Four," a group of the largest motorcycle clubs in the United States.

Newcomers can't just walk in and join; they have to earn their place by going through stages like hangaround, probationer, prospect, and eventually, a fully patched member. To obtain the final rank, members need to be voted in with a completely unanimous vote, and to even qualify, you need to own a bike with a displacement of over 750cc and commit to the lifestyle. Once you're a Hells Angels member, loyalty isn't optional, and breaking the code can have consequences, such as the members of the club no longer associating with you.