What 81 Means To Hells Angels Bikers (And Why They Use It)
To the outside world, "81" might look like just any random number. But inside the world of the Hells Angels — the largest outlaw motorcycle club in California — it holds real weight. It's a kind of shorthand: 8 stands for "H" and 1 for "A," the initials of Hells Angels. This clever bit of biker code lets members and supporters represent the club without needing to display the full name. You'll often see it printed on jackets, shorts, caps, jewelry, and even tattooed on skin.
The use of 81 in the Hells Angels world goes far beyond just a stylistic choice. For the club, it's a simple way to represent "Hells Angels" without using the full name or logo. That's important because only full members are allowed to wear the official Hells Angels name or the iconic Death Head logo, both of which are copyrighted. Supporters, on the other hand, can wear "Support 81" gear to show appreciation without crossing any lines. In a way, 81 quietly says everything that needs to be said, whether you're in the club or a fan of it.
Path to becoming a Hells Angels member
The number 81 is kind of like a badge of loyalty for the Hells Angels, and it's worn with purpose. You'll spot it on almost every piece of apparel the club sells on its official website. It's often paired with red and white, the club's official colors, creating a quiet but powerful way to show allegiance.
Where did all of this start? The Hells Angels were founded in 1948 by a group of war veterans in Southern California, and the name itself was inspired by a World War II bomber unit. As time passed, a structure began to form within the club's ranks, almost like in the military. Today, it's one of the "Big Four," a group of the largest motorcycle clubs in the United States.
Newcomers can't just walk in and join; they have to earn their place by going through stages like hangaround, probationer, prospect, and eventually, a fully patched member. To obtain the final rank, members need to be voted in with a completely unanimous vote, and to even qualify, you need to own a bike with a displacement of over 750cc and commit to the lifestyle. Once you're a Hells Angels member, loyalty isn't optional, and breaking the code can have consequences, such as the members of the club no longer associating with you.
The global reach of the Hells Angels
Beyond the road, the Hells Angels have built a global identity over the years. With over 275 chapters in Europe alone and a presence on every continent except Antarctica, the club's reach is massive. Despite their outlaw image, some chapters are involved in charity rides and gift donations, giving back to their communities.
Besides the number 81, the Death Head logo, and the other iconic symbols, the group also follows a strict patch system, where each symbol or rocker represents something important, such as a member's rank, role, or the region they belong to. These patches are earned and carry serious meaning within the club.
The Hells Angels' distinctive style — black vests, red and white colors, and the use of 81 — has influenced pop culture, fashion, and even music. Still, for those inside the club, these symbols are a way of life, and they're closely tied to the rules they live by.