Happy Days: What Motorcycle Did Fonzie Ride, And Where Is It Today?

Fonzie's original bike, the Knucklehead, was used on other shows once Winkler switched to the smaller Triumph, including "M.A.S.H." The bike is now owned by George Roeder in Ohio. The former flat-track racer restored the bike and brought it to a show in 2023, the first time it had been seen in decades. Apparently, Roeder heard a racing engine builder had Fonzie's OG bike and got it through a trade — a "real good deal," he told OnMilwaukee. "I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time." Roeder added that he's not a "Happy Days" fan, but is a fan of the bike, which he does ride in the summer.

Back in 2011, one of the three Triumphs that Fonzie rode in later seasons showed up at an auction. Bonhams called it a "lost and found" bike, noting that the other two had been stolen, but this one had been in Paramount Studios' hands, then was stored at Mean Marshall's Motorcycles until the 1990s. The shop owner had purchased the bike from Ekins because he liked the stylishly designed Triumph motorcycle. It was eventually displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum until it was sold at auction in 2021 for over $230,000.