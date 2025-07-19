Where Does Ford Get The Batteries For Its EVs?

Ford EVs are showing up everywhere, and behind that push is a supply chain working hard to keep things moving. Building the kind of batteries these cars need takes a mix of planning, partnerships, and key decisions about where and how they're made.

As of mid-2025, Ford sources batteries for EVs like the great Mustang Mach-E from Poland, but that's set to change. Production is expected to shift to LG Energy Solution's plant in Holland, Michigan, sometime in 2025. Construction is also underway on a new Ford-owned battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, set to open in 2026. Named for the company's iconic blue oval emblem, BlueOval Battery Park will manufacture lithium iron phosphate batteries, or LFPs, using licensed technology from Chinese supplier CATL. In addition to CATL, Ford is also working with SK On and LG Energy, both based in South Korea, and it receives NCM batteries from SK On's facilities in Hungary and Georgia.

The company's largest battery effort thus far is BlueOval City in Stanton, Tennessee, launching sometime in 2025. The facility will include vehicle assembly lines and a battery plant, developed in conjunction with SK On. Ford and SK are also building two additional battery factories in central Kentucky. Together, the three plants are expected to produce 129 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity each year. It's all part of Ford's strategy to bring battery production closer to home, reduce costs, and power the next generation of EVs.