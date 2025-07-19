Sick Of The Voice-To-Text Feature On Your iPhone? Here's How To Turn It Off

It's pretty easy to disable the Dictation feature on your iPhone. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app and tap the General option. Choose Keyboard from the list. Turn off the toggle next to Enable Dictation. Then, select Turn Off Dictation to confirm your decision.

And that's about it. The Dictation feature is now disabled on your iPhone. However, there's a downside to disabling this iPhone feature that you need to be aware of. As it turns out, turning off Dictation causes a new sound wave icon to appear in the Messages app. This icon is for recording voice messages, and the problem is that it is placed right where you would naturally put your thumb on an iPhone.

It's thus very easy to accidentally hit the icon, which will then cause your iPhone to record everything you say, sometimes without you realizing it. If this happens, you'll be welcomed with a voice message waiting to be sent the next time you open the Messages app. Unfortunately, the only fix is to re-enable the Dictation feature. Overall, you're likely to face some problems either way, so it depends on whether you want to keep the Dictation feature enabled and deal with the issues it causes, or keep it disabled and possibly end up accidentally recording voice messages as a result.