How Do Fighter Jets 'Headbutt' Other Planes?

With the Russo-Ukrainian War and other conflicts heating up around the globe, the public is being exposed to military terminology with which they're unfamiliar. Words like "deconflict" and "weapons cache" tend to make the rounds, but another term that has people collectively scratching their heads is the so-called "headbutt maneuver" that's performed by airplanes. The reason the term is so confusing is that smashing a plane's nosecone into another aircraft sounds bewildering.

While the term sounds like there's physical contact between two planes, that's not what actually happens. A headbutt maneuver involves one aircraft flying in front of another, deliberately throwing its jetwash back onto the bogey. This gets the pilot's attention in a couple of ways, and it's primarily done to civilian aircraft that fly into unauthorized airspace. A headbutt maneuver is performed whenever one aircraft needs to gain the attention of another plane and radio communication fails. A pilot has little option other than to "headbutt" the other aircraft at that point.

In April 2025, an F-35A Lightning II chose not to dogfight and instead engaged a civilian aircraft that was unresponsive to radio communications while flying in restricted airspace over Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, with a headbutt maneuver. Pilots from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, other branches, and outside of the U.S. military perform headbutt maneuvers whenever they need to get a bogey's attention without resorting to lethal means.