Ever Noticed That Switch On A Ceiling Fan? Here's What It's For

Ceiling fans are typically wired into a building's electrical system, allowing you to operate them with wall switches, pull cables, and even remote controls for smart ceiling fans. While many also feature a lighting fixture of some kind, ceiling fans usually don't feature many knobs or buttons. However, there is often another feature on ceiling fans, though many people may not be aware that it exists. If you've ever noticed a switch on your ceiling fan and wondered what it's for, you're not alone. These switches tend to be located inconspicuously on the fan's motor body (i.e., the base part of the fan where the fins attach), and if you're not looking for the switch or paying close attention to it, it's easy to forget about its existence.

These switches actually serve a surprisingly useful function, though. They're designed to reverse the direction that your ceiling fan spins. While that may sound insignificant, reversing the direction that the fins spin in can have several benefits, so much so that many people reverse their fans multiple times a year. If you're interested in learning more about why you may want to reverse your ceiling fan's spinning direction, stick around. Here's what you need to know.