This Is The Easiest Way To Make Your Ceiling Fan Smart

In an increasingly connected world, the right selection of smart devices can bring you and your home into the future. And by "the future," we don't just mean one of convenience, but an ideal one wherein you enjoy the benefits of a connected lifestyle while still reducing your impact on the environment. The idea of overhauling your home with endless gadgets can be daunting, but one simple thing you can do is optimize appliances you use for hours nearly every day — your ceiling fans. Even the most basic ceiling fans use significantly less electricity than air conditioners. While there are times that do call for air conditioning, using it in tandem with ceiling fans can keep you just as comfortable while still saving money and energy.

However, to get the full benefits of those savings, you'll want to consider a smart ceiling fan. Smart energy fans can save you even more money, especially when they have features like activation conditions and room occupancy sensors. Unfortunately, smart ceiling fans cost a pretty penny. In addition, they can be difficult to install, and may not be allowed in some rental properties. Not to mention, you may be attached to the aesthetics of the fan that is currently gracing your home or it may have some sentimental value. Thankfully, it's not terribly difficult to add a smart switch to a standard ceiling fan.