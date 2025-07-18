What Does The Nintendo Switch Orange Screen Of Death Mean & How Do You Fix It?

Orange might not be the first color that comes to mind when you think of Nintendo, but it usually spells out one of two things for Switch players. Either you're going for a dive in the Nintendo eShop to find some deals on games and waiting for it to load (as seen above), or you've potentially just hit a patch of rough luck with your console. You'll know if it's the latter: you were using your Switch in handheld mode or playing on the portable Switch Lite when you were interrupted by a sudden wall of bright orange. This is known colloquially as the orange screen of death.

The Nintendo Switch's orange screen of death happens when your console freezes and crashes. A solid tangerine screen will appear blocking out whatever you were doing. You'll lose your game progress and be forced to restart your device just to use it again.

Despite the name, the error isn't necessarily fatal, and you might be able to fix it yourself. According to Nintendo, you can try fixing your Switch's orange screen of death — or any other colors the console might get stuck on — by soft resetting the console. You should also check to see if its software is up-to-date and perform any necessary updates. If neither of these methods work, then you'll need to return your Switch directly to Nintendo for repairs.