5 Ways To Save Money On Nintendo Switch Games

If you're a gamer strapped for cash, finding ways to save a few dollars here and there can add up to serious savings over time. However, unlike other AAA titles developed for PC and other consoles, Nintendo Switch games often take a while to go on sale. For a long time, Nintendo marketed their games at $60; however, they officially made the jump to $70 new games when "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" was released on May 12, 2023.

The most obvious way to save money on Nintendo games is to use the official sales & deals page on the Nintendo website. The company will often post specific sales, like Black Friday deals and other seasonal and holiday sales for Switch games and Nintendo merch. If you scroll down, you can find all the featured sales that Nintendo has on different games.

Many people end up waiting for Nintendo sales to buy their games since even older Nintendo exclusives tend to stay expensive for a longer time. Remember that not all things listed on the sale page will be games, as there's a lot of DLC. Here are five other ways to save money on Nintendo games.