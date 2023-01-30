How To Factory Reset A Nintendo Switch

Chances are you'll need to reset your Switch at least a few times over the coming years (or you may have had to already), but that's just a basic restart that will mostly be used to deal with the Switch's slight technical hiccups or the occasional system update. A factory reset is a different thing entirely, which will remove all traces of your account and library of games.

Factory resets are less a quick fix, and more a last-ditch effort to fix severe hardware issues. Or a way to wipe the Switch clean if you intend to sell it, trade it in, or give it away. This process will clear out user info, saves, software, and other system memory (via Nintendo). Additionally, anything stored on an installed microSD card will be inaccessible (though not deleted from the card) once the Switch's system memory is wiped. Nintendo Accounts exist outside of the Switch console, so they won't be deleted, but they will be disconnected from the hardware — you'll need to link them again.

In other words, only perform a factory reset if you're prepared to lose everything that's been saved on your Switch. If you do decide you want to go through with it, you'll need to make sure your Switch is connected to the internet (via Nintendo).