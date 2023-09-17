How To Do A Hard Reset On A Malfunctioning Nintendo Switch

Once upon a time all it took to reset a Nintendo console was a push of the dedicated Reset button, but that was decades ago and Nintendo's electronics have gotten a fair bit more complex in the intervening years. Despite the substantial progress of time and technology, video game consoles can and do still occasionally lock up or otherwise start acting up, which usually requires a forced reset.

Maybe you were playing a game and everything froze unexpectedly or something was in the middle of downloading and everything stopped moving. Heck, even a malfunctioning controller can sometimes be remedied by turning the Switch off and back on again. But what do you do if you can't access the regular reset option via the Home button?

While your Switch may not have a protruding rectangle to jam a finger at every time it runs into problems (ditto when it comes to blowing into the game carts or the slot you put them in), it is still possible to perform a hard reset, which is basically just forcing the console to turn off and back on again; it is not the same thing as the extreme data-deleting measure that is a factory reset.