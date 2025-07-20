Which Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycle Has The Highest Horsepower?

When it comes to high-performance motorcycles, there are few names that carry as much weight as Kawasaki's Ninja lineup. These motorcycles are known for their blistering speed, incredible looks, and race-ready engineering. That's the reason why these machines have become legends among adrenaline junkies and professional racers alike. Over the years, the Ninja series has evolved from fast street bikes to full-blown track weapons. But out of all the models ever made, there's one bike that stands tall figuratively, devouring not just its competitors, but also the other bikes from the Ninja lineup. And that's the Kawasaki Ninja H2R — a motorcycle unlike any other.

The Kawasaki H2R is absurdly powerful, as it packs an unbelievable 326 horsepower coming from its 998cc supercharged engine. As a result, the H2R takes performance to a level most riders will never need — but still dream about. Also, the bike is not street-legal. In fact, it's so powerful and so loud that some U.S. states have banned it altogether. But for those who crave the extreme, the H2R is the ultimate bike from the Ninja series.