Please Don't Use Ramen Noodles To Repair Rust Damage On Your Car

In the TikTok video posted by user thetrendforyou, we see a person going through most of the normal motions for cleaning severe rust damage near one of the wheel wells of their vehicle. They start by cordoning off the rusted area with masking tape, then using an air needle scaler to scrape away the rusted surface, leaving a pair of small holes behind. Afterward, they use a sand blaster and chisel to chip away at any remaining rust, then apply a rust neutralizer to halt any further corrosion.

This is all correct rust removal procedure, but after applying the neutralizer, things take a left turn when the user opens a packet of solid ramen noodles. The user breaks up the block of noodles, then crams the various bits into the two holes left over from the rust removal. They then use a tube of super-glue to bond the chunks to the car's frame, then cover both the noodles and the hole with a spachtel repair agent. After it dries, they sand down the surface, repaint it, wash it, and sand it down again before driving away.

Reddit users discussing similar videos involving using noodles for car repairs speculate that the noodles are merely meant to serve as a cheap substitute for automotive filler, with the super-glue acting as a resin to hold everything in place. As one user notes, we never see much beyond the car driving away in these videos, so it's anyone's guess how long this "fix" will actually hold.