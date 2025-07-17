Yamaha YZF-R3 Vs. Kawasaki Ninja 500: Which Is The Better Beginner Motorcycle?

The Yamaha YZF-R3 has been on sale for quite some time now, but it recently got an update. It's priced at $5,499, and it now looks exactly like Yamaha's bigger motorcycles. It features a 321cc parallel-twin engine which produces 41 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The R3 is a little down on capacity and on power when compared to the Ninja 500, but it's still an ample amount for beginners. The R3 also comes with a colour TFT digital instrument cluster, upside down forks and very grippy Dunlop tires.

The R3 is a little more aggressive in terms of its seating position, something that people who want a sportier riding posture will appreciate. Most of its power is on the higher end of the rev range, and it's only a hair lighter than the Kawasaki. In the corners, the R3 should be more nimble than the Kawasaki Ninja 500 because of its tire and suspension setup. One thing to note is that the R3 also comes with ABS as standard, which is quite an important safety feature, especially for beginner riders.

For those looking for a motorcycle to modify, the R3 is also great option. Since it's an older motorcycle, it has extensive aftermarket support, and there are all kinds of upgrades available for it.

While the R3 is a great beginner motorcycle, you can consider used options as well, since there are plenty of them, and there are no major radical changes over the previous generation. That would come out as a better deal if you are looking for a beginner motorcycle on a budget.