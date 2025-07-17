How To Know It's Time To Replace The Brakes On Your Mower

If your mower is experiencing brake performance issues, you might not have to bring it to a professional. If you feel you can handle it, it doesn't take much to replace your riding lawn mower's brakes from the comfort of your garage or driveway. All you need are the necessary tools to remove the two back wheels of your mower, a fresh set of pads, a socket wrench, and a set of pliers. You'll also need a jack, as engaging the parking brake, putting your mower on a flat, level surface, and propping it up is essential to the process. A floor jack, one of the many types of automotive jacks out there, should do fine.

1. With the mower propped up, remove the back wheel and set it aside.

2. Using the correct size socket, remove the bolts holding the brake assembly in place. Remove the disc behind it as well.

3. Remove the old rectangular brake pads. There should be one inside the assembly and behind the disc, which could require pliers to remove.

4. Replace the old brake pads with new ones, cleaning out any dirt and debris present.

5. Reassemble everything and repeat the process on the other side.

Some of the specifics may vary from model to model, but this covers the broad strokes of mower brake replacement. While you're working on the pads, though, it's in your best interest to check in on other elements of your mower's brake system and fix them up as needed.