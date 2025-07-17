What Was The Last Land Rover That Queen Elizabeth II Owned?

While the British royal family has a treasure trove of rare cars tucked away in their official collection, the late Queen Elizabeth II's ride of choice wasn't quite as exotic as some enthusiasts might expect. The queen was well known for her appreciation of Land Rovers and owned a plethora of them over the decades, both for official and for personal use.

The last official "State Review" Land Rover made for her passing was a hybrid Range Rover with a custom platform at the rear where the queen could stand during parades. Land Rover has a long history of providing Her Late Majesty with State Review vehicles, with the first one being a Land Rover Series I back in 1953.

The most recent State Review Range Rover made its debut in 2015, when the queen appeared at a military event in Cardiff, Wales. Under its hood sat a diesel engine paired with an electric motor and battery, with the car able to run in all-electric mode for short periods. Its capabilities and Royal status make it arguably one of the best Land Rovers of all time.