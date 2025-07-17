Where Are Geely Cars Built, And Can You Buy One In The US?

Geely didn't make our list of EVs we wish were sold in the United States, but the Hangzhou, China-based automaker sold more than 2 million cars globally in 2024. Geely operates 22 factories in its home country, including facilities in Chengdu, Inzhong, Hangzhou, Ningbo, and Taizhou. While most of Geely's cars are currently built in China, it also has three assembly plants and more than a dozen research and development and design centers scattered around the world. Li Shufu founded Geely in 1986 to make refrigerator parts and pivoted the company into auto production by the end of the century. Geely made Chinese business history when in 2001 it became the nation's first privately-owned car company. Things then began to move fast for Geely: parent company Geely Holding Group purchased Volvo in 2010, made the Fortune 500 in 2012, and acquired a controlling stake in Lotus in 2017.

The next year, Geely Holding bought nearly a 10% stake in Daimler Auto Group. Geely's currently held automotive brands include ZEEKR, Volvo Cars, Lynk & Co, Lotus, Polestar, and Cao Cao Mobility, an urban multi-format service that includes driverless on-demand rides, transportation for people with disabilities, and traditional car sharing. By May of 2024, Geely had become the world's 10th-best selling auto manufacturer. Of the 730,000 Geely cars sold during the first quarter of that year, more than a third were plug-in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs); a category that in China includes battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). Surprisingly, Geely managed to crack the global top 10 without selling a single car from its flagship brand in the United States.