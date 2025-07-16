Can An F-35 Fly Without A Pilot?

There's no denying that the F-35 Lightning II is the most advanced fighter jet in the world, thanks to its many impressive capabilities. A fifth-generation fighter built in the United States and exported to several countries, the F-35 is incredibly fast and features state-of-the-art stealth technology. It's also a crewed aircraft, which means that it requires a pilot sitting inside the cockpit for it to be able to fly.

Given the scope of the United States' capabilities in controlling drone aircraft remotely, it's valid to ask whether the F-35 can do the same. Technically, the capability could be included in a future variant, but as of mid-2025, the F-35 cannot fly without a pilot. It hasn't been designed to do so, at least, although one did manage to continue flying for 11 minutes after its pilot ejected in 2023. It flew around 70 miles before the $100 million aircraft crashed into a forest.

While the F-35 continued to function for more than ten minutes, it merely followed its heading using its automatic flight control system. Thus, a pilot would need to remain inside the cockpit to keep the F-35 in the air. While there's currently no autonomous or semi-autonomous control of the F-35, the U.S. Air Force is likely interested in adding that capability. Doing so would align with the Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, which will utilize a family of sixth-generation aircraft accompanied by swarms of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of the Collective Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.