How Much HP Does A GM 602 Crate Engine Have And What Does It Cost?

A crate engine, sometimes delivered as a turn-key crate engine, is an engine that comes to you in a crate fit for upgrading or replacing an engine already in your car. Manufacturers such as Dodge and General Motors sell a wide range of crate engines, and the 602 crate engine is one such example from the latter.

The GM 602 crate engine, also known as the CT350 crate engine, is a 350-hp, 350-CI engine that has been specifically designed for circle track racing. It retails at numerous different outlets, such as Devil Race Parts, where it carries a current price of $8,297 as of July 2025. For that outlay, Devil Race Parts delivers a factory-sealed race engine that consists of a GM-assembled long block, steel valve covers, a high-rise aluminum intake manifold, HEI distributor, 8-inch harmonic balancer, oil pump, pickup, and pan, in addition to the front timing cover and factory GM engine seals — essentially, everything you need. Well, almost: The package doesn't include spark plugs or wires, nor a flexplate. While it's not one of the cheapest V8 crate engines available, the 602 is still an affordable entry point for a motorsport-ready engine.