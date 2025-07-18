How Much HP Does A GM 602 Crate Engine Have And What Does It Cost?
A crate engine, sometimes delivered as a turn-key crate engine, is an engine that comes to you in a crate fit for upgrading or replacing an engine already in your car. Manufacturers such as Dodge and General Motors sell a wide range of crate engines, and the 602 crate engine is one such example from the latter.
The GM 602 crate engine, also known as the CT350 crate engine, is a 350-hp, 350-CI engine that has been specifically designed for circle track racing. It retails at numerous different outlets, such as Devil Race Parts, where it carries a current price of $8,297 as of July 2025. For that outlay, Devil Race Parts delivers a factory-sealed race engine that consists of a GM-assembled long block, steel valve covers, a high-rise aluminum intake manifold, HEI distributor, 8-inch harmonic balancer, oil pump, pickup, and pan, in addition to the front timing cover and factory GM engine seals — essentially, everything you need. Well, almost: The package doesn't include spark plugs or wires, nor a flexplate. While it's not one of the cheapest V8 crate engines available, the 602 is still an affordable entry point for a motorsport-ready engine.
A closer look at the GM 602 crate engine's specifications
Circle track racing is a form of motorsport held on clay- or dirt-surfaced oval racing tracks, much like speedway racing, which is still going strong. The GM 602 engine has been especially designed to succeed here, boasting not just 350 horses at 5,000 rpm from its 350 cubic-inch capacity, but also a healthy 396 lb-ft of torque at 3,800 rpm. Compression sits at 9.1:1, the engine tips the scales at 434 pounds as delivered, and it runs best on 92 octane gas.
While the crate engine itself comes as it is, buyers can choose from a wide range of ancillaries to help the 602 perform as strongly as possible. Experts recommend stepped headers, high-performance plugs and wires, plus a 14-inch diameter air cleaner. You'll ideally want an air cleaner with a 4-inch tall element, although a 3-inch one is fine if the engine bay doesn't permit a 4-inch unit. Carburetor choice will depend on the type of racing you're doing, though, so it's imperative to do your independent research when building up and fitting a GM 602 crate engine.
Here's where you can use the GM 602 crate engine
Before forking out over $8,000 on a crate engine, you quite rightly may wish to know how, where, and when you can use the engine. Firstly, you can technically use it in a street-legal car, although certain components — such as the race-specific 8-quart oil pan — would need to be swapped out for more road-oriented items for proper fitment.
In terms of racing, though, the GM 602 crate engine is ideal for several classes. Those include the IMCA Sport Mod and Hobby Stock classes, in addition to regional series, such as the Fastrak Racing Series, Indiana Late Model Series, and Crate Racin' USA. If you want more power, GM sells a similar crate engine called the GM 604 (or CT400) may be of interest. Much like the 602, the 604 is a GM-assembled crate engine, but a different cylinder head design and altered valvetrain enable it to produce 404 hp at a higher 5,600 rpm.