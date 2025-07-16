Use This Drill Trick To Quickly And Easily Wrap Your Loose Straps

This viral strap-winding technique is fairly straightforward. The video demonstrates a user installing two hex keys, also called Allen wrenches, into the drill with the long side going into the chuck and the two shorter sides facing away from each other to make a sort of T-shape.

These hex keys are the same type of L-shaped tools that you've likely had come in the box with every piece of Ikea furniture that you've ever purchased. A lot of people probably have at least a few of these littering their junk drawer, but you can easily pick up a sleeve that comes with a range of sizes at just about any hardware store. You just need to make sure that they're long enough to fit the straps and narrow enough that you can fit two of them inside the drill's chuck at the same time. This might present an issue if you're dealing with some of the thicker car recovery tow straps that you can get on Amazon.

Once they're installed, simply thread one end of the strap through the center of the two keys and then pull the trigger. As the drill rotates the two hex keys, it will wind the strap around their shafts until it is shaped into a tidy roll. You'll probably want to keep the drill on its lowest speed setting for safety reasons, however. It's also never a bad idea to secure the roll with a thick rubber band to keep it from unraveling once it's wound.