Can Americans Drive In England With A US Driver License? Here's What You Need To Know
If you're not afraid to drive on the opposite side of the road, your vacation to England can be instantly elevated by renting a car (or even shipping over your own). Not only does this make it easier to get around without the need of rideshares or public transportation, but there are stunning drives to take like the historical Cotswolds and the beaches and cliffsides along the Jurassic Coast. But will you need a local license? The short answer is no.
If you are an American tourist with a valid driver's license who has passed a driver's test, you can drive in England without needing a Great Britain license for 12 months — starting on the date you entered England. You will only be able to drive small vehicles, however, including cars and motorcycles. This means driving a bus is off limits, but if you plan on renting a car, you're ready to go, whether you plan to zip around London or take an epic road trip.
What are the rules for renting a car in England when you're from the US?
So you have a United States-issued drivers license and want to rent a car in England — maybe a British sports car with the wheel on the right instead of the left. Well, you're already basically ready just by having a valid driver's license. However, there are a few things that are required from rental companies over the pond.
First, the driver's license must not be expired at the time of the rental. As long as it's active, it's good to go — even if you just got the license a month before traveling. If your driver's license is in English, you're all set on that front — you can even have it in your Apple Wallet depending what US state you're from. However, a driver's license from outside of England that is in another language must be accompanied by an international driving permit. Along with your driver's license, you'll need to bring along a passport, proof of return travel, and a valid address for where you'll be staying during your time in the country.
Can you ship your car to drive in England?
If you'd prefer to drive your own car rather than a rental (especially if you drive something made for those winding country roads), you're in luck — you're allowed to have your car shipped and legally drive it throughout England even though the driver's side is swapped around. You won't need to register or tax your car — and can even keep on its current plates — if you are just visiting. If the vehicle is currently registered in the United States, you can use it for up to six months in total. This can be during a single visit or broken up into multiple visits over a year's time. There's always a chance that the police pull you over. If that ever happens, make sure you can show proof that you're just visiting from another country, like a plane ticket.
Your vehicle will need to be fully insured to be allowed on the road. Your current car insurance from a third-party in the United States is usually valid, but it's advised to contact them to see if you are properly insured for England or if you need to increase your coverage.