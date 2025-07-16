Can Americans Drive In England With A US Driver License? Here's What You Need To Know

If you're not afraid to drive on the opposite side of the road, your vacation to England can be instantly elevated by renting a car (or even shipping over your own). Not only does this make it easier to get around without the need of rideshares or public transportation, but there are stunning drives to take like the historical Cotswolds and the beaches and cliffsides along the Jurassic Coast. But will you need a local license? The short answer is no.

If you are an American tourist with a valid driver's license who has passed a driver's test, you can drive in England without needing a Great Britain license for 12 months — starting on the date you entered England. You will only be able to drive small vehicles, however, including cars and motorcycles. This means driving a bus is off limits, but if you plan on renting a car, you're ready to go, whether you plan to zip around London or take an epic road trip.