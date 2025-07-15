What Is The Subaru Forester STI Sport And Where Is It Available?

The Subaru Forester symbolizes, in many ways, both the evolution of Subaru as a brand, and of the crossover SUV in general. When it first arrived for the 1998 model year, the Forester was a quirky mashup of a station wagon and an SUV, built on the bones of the Subaru Impreza and packing the company's signature AWD system.

In the late '90s, the idea of a crossover SUV was still relatively new, and the Forester was praised for its ahead-of-its-time blend of on-road handling, interior space, and surprisingly strong off-road ability. In the years since, and through multiple generations, the Forester has evolved into one of the world's most popular crossovers, leaving behind its funky, wagon shape and taking on the more conventional, and now ubiquitous, crossover profile. In our review of the 2025 Forester, we called it the "outsider that's become the establishment".

While the Forester's contemporary image is primarily one of woodsy adventure, exemplified by the extra rugged Forester Wilderness, in markets like Japan and Australia, Subaru has also offered a version called Forester STI Sport. Is the STI Sport just an appearance package, or an actual return to the Forester's high-performance adventures of the past?