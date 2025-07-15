What To Look For When Buying Used & Refurbished SATA And NVMe SSDs

Buying a used or refurbished SSD can make a lot of sense for many reasons. After all, reliable SSDs from major brands like Samsung, Intel, Seagate, and Crucial can be expensive. So, purchasing a used one can help you obtain a high-capacity SSD that doesn't compromise speed or quality. But with cheaper prices (say half of a brand-new SSD) come hidden risks. Although a budget-friendly SSD packs considerable value, veering away from new SSDS brings a lot of risks.

When it comes to SSDs, one of the hardest things to determine is the amount of life they have. At a glance, SSDs might all seem physically fine even when failing. They're solid-state devices that won't show visible signs of wear and tear like broken platters or scratches. So, there is no way to determine how many terabytes have already been written to them (TBW) or how many hours they've been powered on (POH) unless you use tools like CrystalDiskInfo. But why does this matter?

SATA and NVMe SSDs usually have limited write cycles, which directly impact the drive's lifespan. Therefore, when data is written or erased, the drive wears out and becomes less efficient. That means if a pre-owned drive has seen heavy use, much of its lifespan could be gone before you even install it. But you don't have to give up on used SSDs just yet, as there are many ways to mitigate these risks. It all comes down to knowing what to look for and weighing the risks and benefits.