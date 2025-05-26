This Is The Highest Capacity SSD You Can Buy Right Now

For more than five years since its release, the Nimbus Data ExaDrive DC100 remains the highest-capacity solid-state drive you can buy. Launched in 2018, it shattered previous records with its 100TB capacity packed into a standard 3.5-inch form factor. Despite advances in flash storage, no mainstream vendor has surpassed it.

This SSD wasn't built for consumers. It's made for hyperscale data centers and cloud services looking to cut down on physical rack space. It holds the equivalent of 20 million songs or 20,000 HD movies, delivering up to 500 Mbps read/write and 100,000 IOPS (input/output operations per second). It's definitely not one of the fastest SSDs you can buy, but capacity is the name of the game here, not speed.

Power efficiency is another key selling point. It draws as little as 0.1W per terabyte, up to 85% less power than other enterprise SSDs. And with enterprise-grade 3D MLC (multi-level cell) NAND, DRAM caching, and unlimited write endurance over a 5-year warranty, it's made to last.

But it's not cheap. As of the last available price, the 100TB model sells for around $40,000, or $400 per terabyte. That's roughly 4x the cost of high-capacity SATA SSDs like the Samsung 870 QVO.

