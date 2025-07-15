What Is The Clock Spring In Your Steering Wheel & What Happens If It Goes Bad?

There many bad things that can happen if the clock spring in your steering wheel goes bad. The most serious of these would be the failure of the airbags to protect you in the event of a serious impact. The good news is that your airbag warning light is likely to warn you that the electrical connection to your airbag has failed.

If your airbag light does come on, contact your mechanic and have this malfunction repaired as soon as possible. If your airbag deploys and you need to replace it, check if your insurance will cover it. Another serious problem that could stem from a bad clock spring is the loss of your horn. While this may not seem like a big deal, there could be serious consequences if you need to warn a pedestrian or another driver in an emergency situation and the horn doesn't work.

Other issues that may be the result of a bad clock spring are the loss of other vehicle functions located on your steering wheel, such as your infotainment system adjustments, onboard phone controls, and cruise control.

While these functions may not be essential to the safe operation of your vehicle, they do reduce driving distractions and let you concentrate on the demands of the road in front of you. Again, these problems should be promptly fixed by a mechanic.