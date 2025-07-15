Can You Upgrade The RAM In Your Chromebook?

Although most, if not all, of the Chromebooks you'll find today have on-board RAMs, there are some models that did offer upgradeable memory. One of the more recent releases was the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition in 2022. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM that you can replace later. The Framework Laptop is on the more expensive side at $999, but its modular design makes the premium pricing worth it. To upgrade the RAM in this Chromebook, you simply have to pop the memory stick into the socket as you normally would on any traditional laptop. Regrettably, Framework has already discontinued the Chromebook, so you might have trouble getting your hands on one.

Other Chromebooks that used to include user-removable RAM were the Google CR-48 Chromebook, Samsung Chromebook XE550C22, and Acer Chromebook C710-2847 and C710-2833. These models, however, were released back in the early 2010s, meaning they're already old and aren't the most powerful laptops out there specs-wise. For instance, the Samsung Chromebook XE550C22 only features 1.3Ghz Intel Celeron, 16GB of storage, and a 1280 by 800 LED screen, which might not even be enough for your multitasking needs. Even if you can buy a refurbished or used one online, it's probably going to be more trouble than it's worth. You're better off browsing the currently available Chromebook models or converting your unused Windows laptop to ChromeOS.