Can You Upgrade The RAM In Your Chromebook?
Upgrading your RAM —Random Access Memory — whether you're getting more RAM or faster RAM, is one of the easiest ways to improve your computer's performance. With upgraded memory, you can multitask more efficiently, open and update apps and files faster, and experience overall snappier system responsiveness. The good news is that replacing the RAM on your laptop is usually something you can do yourself rather than seeking out a technician. It only takes a screwdriver, pry tool, and some basic knowledge of computer disassembly. However, if you're not comfortable tinkering with your device, you can always take it to a service center and pay someone to refresh your computer.
Unfortunately, while many modern laptops let you swap out the original RAM no problem, not all portable computers actually support such replacements. For one, you generally can't upgrade the RAM in your Chromebook. You're essentially stuck with the built-in RAM of your current model. In case you need something faster, you'll be forced to buy an entirely new Chromebook. Here's why.
Chromebooks don't have user-replaceable RAMs
Compared to your regular Windows laptop, Chromebooks are considerably more budget-friendly. They typically don't go over $800, and you can even buy one brand new for as low as $179. One of the biggest factors behind this affordability is the Chromebooks' soldered RAM. When the memory modules are soldered directly onto the motherboard instead of mounted on slots, the laptops tend to be cheaper to manufacture overall. This is because they require less manpower and fewer components.
The downside of soldered RAM, though, is that you can't upgrade the RAM on your Chromebook as easily. Unlike with a slot where you can quickly insert a new module, a soldered RAM is permanently fixed onto the board. You can't replace it, unless you go through the tedious and very technical process of figuring out what RAM chips to buy, unsoldering those on the board, and soldering the new chips into place. This isn't something an average user can do from home. You'll need advanced knowledge and hands-on experience to upgrade a soldered RAM, and even then, there's still the risk of damaging the motherboard in the process.
Are there any Chromebooks with upgradable RAM?
Although most, if not all, of the Chromebooks you'll find today have on-board RAMs, there are some models that did offer upgradeable memory. One of the more recent releases was the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition in 2022. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM that you can replace later. The Framework Laptop is on the more expensive side at $999, but its modular design makes the premium pricing worth it. To upgrade the RAM in this Chromebook, you simply have to pop the memory stick into the socket as you normally would on any traditional laptop. Regrettably, Framework has already discontinued the Chromebook, so you might have trouble getting your hands on one.
Other Chromebooks that used to include user-removable RAM were the Google CR-48 Chromebook, Samsung Chromebook XE550C22, and Acer Chromebook C710-2847 and C710-2833. These models, however, were released back in the early 2010s, meaning they're already old and aren't the most powerful laptops out there specs-wise. For instance, the Samsung Chromebook XE550C22 only features 1.3Ghz Intel Celeron, 16GB of storage, and a 1280 by 800 LED screen, which might not even be enough for your multitasking needs. Even if you can buy a refurbished or used one online, it's probably going to be more trouble than it's worth. You're better off browsing the currently available Chromebook models or converting your unused Windows laptop to ChromeOS.