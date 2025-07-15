What Does XSE Stand For On Toyota Vehicles? (And Which Models Have It?)
XSE is an acronym you will likely have come across if you've ever shopped around for a Toyota vehicle. The three letters are emblazoned on many Toyota cars and SUVs, most of which often look good enough to snatch someone's attention and make them want to learn more. So, what exactly does the XSE designation mean? According to Toyota, the XSE acronym refers to Extreme Sport Edition. XSE is actually a Toyota car trim, much like XLE, which stands for Executive Luxury Edition.
Toyota cars with the XSE label are usually the sportiest in their range. As a result, they may gain sport front seats, a stiffer sport-tuned suspension, larger wheels, and sportier styling to make them stand out from the rest. And as you'd imagine it to be, the XSE's position within the Toyota trim structure is at the top or near the top of each range, depending on the car, minivan, or SUV you're considering. In certain Toyota cars with Limited and Platinum trims, the XSE often takes a backseat to them, but wherever those grades aren't available, it is almost always the highest-end trim. Here's a look at the new Toyota vehicles that come with the XSE trim.
Toyota cars and minivan that have the XSE as a trim option
Toyota currently offers the XSE trim option on the Toyota Camry, Corolla Sedan, Corolla Hatchback, Prius Plug-in Hybrid, and the Sienna minivan. All but the Sienna have the XSE as the highest-end grade. This means you're looking at a generously equipped trim. Take the Toyota Camry XSE, for example. In addition to the sporty bits, it features niceties like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, heated power front seats, a heated steering wheel, and many more.
The XSE trims are likely luxurious enough to satisfy most. But those who are considering a plug-in hybrid model such as the highly efficient Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid will be happy to learn that there's the option to opt for an XSE Premium grade that adds a touch more luxury, such as ventilated front seats and memory settings for the driver's seat. Overall, the features on Toyota XSE trims differ slightly from model to model, as does price.
The cheapest Toyota XSE model is the Corolla Hatchback XSE. New prices start from $28,275 (including destination charge), while the Corolla Sedan XSE can be had for $29,235. Unsurprisingly, the Camry XSE is more expensive than the Corollas, and you can expect to fork out $36,095 before options. But if the Prius plug-in hybrid XSE is more your thing, you can get a standard one for $38,220, while the Prius XSE Premium comes in at $41,665. That leaves the Sienna XSE as the most expensive model in this category, even with three trim levels above it, at a starting price of $48,435 (all prices including destination).
Toyota SUVs available in XSE guise
If you'd rather get an SUV, the XSE trim option is available across several Toyota models in this category, including the affordable Corolla Cross Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, and Highlander. Similar to the car and minivan models, some Toyota SUVs have the XSE trim as the range-topping grade, whereas others position it below the Limited and Platinum trims. For instance, while it sits at the pinnacle of the Corolla Cross Hybrid and RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, the XSE sits below the Limited grade for the RAV4 Hybrid, and it's also ranked lower than both the Limited and Platinum trims for the Highlander models.
As you can already tell, all XSE versions of Toyota SUVs are very well-equipped, regardless of position in their range. But prices vary wildly, from $34,480 for the Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE to $49,885 for the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid XSE. The RAV4 Hybrid XSE comes in a lot cheaper than its plug-in sibling, at $39,710, whereas the Highlander XSE is priced closer to the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid XSE, costing $48,135. All prices include the relevant destination charges.