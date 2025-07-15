What Does XSE Stand For On Toyota Vehicles? (And Which Models Have It?)

Toyota currently offers the XSE trim option on the Toyota Camry, Corolla Sedan, Corolla Hatchback, Prius Plug-in Hybrid, and the Sienna minivan. All but the Sienna have the XSE as the highest-end grade. This means you're looking at a generously equipped trim. Take the Toyota Camry XSE, for example. In addition to the sporty bits, it features niceties like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, heated power front seats, a heated steering wheel, and many more.

The XSE trims are likely luxurious enough to satisfy most. But those who are considering a plug-in hybrid model such as the highly efficient Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid will be happy to learn that there's the option to opt for an XSE Premium grade that adds a touch more luxury, such as ventilated front seats and memory settings for the driver's seat. Overall, the features on Toyota XSE trims differ slightly from model to model, as does price.

The cheapest Toyota XSE model is the Corolla Hatchback XSE. New prices start from $28,275 (including destination charge), while the Corolla Sedan XSE can be had for $29,235. Unsurprisingly, the Camry XSE is more expensive than the Corollas, and you can expect to fork out $36,095 before options. But if the Prius plug-in hybrid XSE is more your thing, you can get a standard one for $38,220, while the Prius XSE Premium comes in at $41,665. That leaves the Sienna XSE as the most expensive model in this category, even with three trim levels above it, at a starting price of $48,435 (all prices including destination).