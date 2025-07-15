What Happened To Geek My Tree Christmas Lights From Shark Tank Season 7?

There are countless holiday traditions we anticipate each year, but one that many don't look forward to is setting up the Christmas lights. As neat as they can look, untangling and positioning them on the tree can quickly become a problematic proposition that isn't worth the hassle. One Christmas light enthusiast took note of this dilemma and sought to fix it through the birth of his company, Geek My Tree.

Created by Michigan native Brad Boyink, Geek My Tree produces specialized Christmas tree lights made up of LED glow balls that can be timed through an accompanying smartphone app to display an endless combination of colors, patterns, and effects. On top of this, they are easy to install through the use of a ring that sits atop the tree and positions the lights upright. Prior to starting the business, Boyink was renowned for the elaborate Christmas light shows he set up at his home in Grand Haven that attracted widespread attention. Wanting to bring the extravagance of these displays to people's homes, he devised Geek My Tree lights as a solution that would be both easy to install and lavish to witness.

His holly jolly creation lit up television screens when Boyink appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 7, which featured other high-end items designed for everyday people such as the device-controlling BearTek gloves and consumer-focused drone company xCraft. Although the sharks tore Boyink to shreds in regards to the exorbitant price of his product, the entrepreneur still managed to snag a deal with none other than Mr. Wonderful. But was the future merry and bright for Geek My Tree in the show's aftermath?