What Happened To BearTek On Shark Tank Season 7?

While smartphones and other mobile devices generally make our lives easier, they can come with their own set of inconveniences. This was especially the case for entrepreneurs Willie Blount and Tarik Rodgers, who found it difficult to interact with their devices while engaging in their favorite outdoor activities, resulting in the creation of BearTek, a set of high-tech gloves that can control devices through Bluetooth.

The gloves are equipped with specialized sensors that activate when the thumb touches the corresponding finger, allowing the user to make phone calls, skip through songs, and adjust the volume, among other functions. Additionally, they can also control the recording functions of GoPro cameras. Blount and Rodgers, both cousins, are outdoor enthusiasts, with the former being an avid motorcyclist and the latter having a passion for skiing. Seeking a better way to control their devices while engaging in such intense activities, the two combined their experiences in business and technology to birth the BearTek glove. A Kickstarter campaign seeking $50,000 was launched in November 2012, but failed to hit its mark, only bringing in a little over $13,000.

This speed bump did little to slow the team's momentum, as they'd eventually make an appearance on the popular ABC reality series "Shark Tank." Appearing in the same season as other notable pitches such as the infamous Pavlok and the unique theme park Extreme Sandbox, the presentation had its fair share of strengths, but had trouble overcoming some of the skeptical Sharks.