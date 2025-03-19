What Happened To Extreme Sandbox From Shark Tank Season 7?

If you've ever had an inkling to ride construction equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, and loaders, then one "Shark Tank" company may be your new theme park destination. Appearing on Season 7 of the hit ABC series — the same season as infamous pitches such as Pavlok and the Splikity Password App — Extreme Sandbox promised a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience by giving visitors a chance to play around in real construction equipment in a massive sand pit.

Founder Randy Stenger's background was in law enforcement, having worked as a police officer for five years before seeking more a stable career change after moving with his family to Minnesota. It was during a brief stint in retail management in 2012 that Stenger got the inspiration for Extreme Sandbox when his children expressed interest in riding trucks at a nearby construction site. Stenger started the business as a part-time endeavor that only operated on weekends before seeing noticeable growth and turning it into a full-time career.

Stenger's experience on the show was depicted as a largely positive one. While some sharks failed to see the grander vision, the entrepreneur's infectious childlike enthusiasm, combined with his economical mindset and plans for expansion, were more than enough to convince Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary to go in on a deal together — an exceptionally rare pairing on the show. But would that partnership last? And what was the ultimate fate for Extreme Sandbox as a whole? Keep reading to dig up on this one-of-a-kind "Shark Tank" pitch.

