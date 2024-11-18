What Happened To Dino Don (Animatronic Dinosaurs) From Shark Tank Season 12?

Whether you're 5 or 55, it's hard not to be awestruck by dinosaurs. The idea of enormous creatures once dominating our planet before mysteriously disappearing sparks fascination, especially with new information coming out all the time, such as whether dinosaurs were fatter and weirder than we suspect. And celebrity investors are among those intrigued, as dinosaur expert and entertainer Don Lessem demonstrated in 2021's "Shark Tank" Season 12 finale.

After writing about paleontologists for the Boston Globe in 1988, Lessem had dedicated his life to researching dinosaurs. His new path led him to write several books, act as an advisor to "Jurassic Park" and Disney's Animal Kingdom, and even have a species of dinosaur, the Lessemsaurus, named after him. Following his "Jurassic" experience, Lessem convinced director Steven Spielberg to donate all of the film's models and props for an exhibit debunking the movie's scientific inaccuracies. It went on to raise $3 million and got Lessem started in the exhibition business, which led to the 2017 launch of Dino Don, a company that creates realistic, life-sized dinosaur animatronics for public events and exhibitions.

Lessem and his wife and business partner, Val Jones, appeared on "Shark Tank" seeking a $500,000 investment for 10% of Dino Don. After showing what his animatronics could do, Lessem described the lifelike accuracy of these dinosaurs hundreds of feet long. Here's what happened next.